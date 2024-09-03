Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto Drops New Variant Cover Art

Naruto knows a thing or two about teamwork, and this fall, those skills will be tested by none other than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In October, IDW Publishing and Viz Media are coming together to bring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto to life. The epic crossover will take fans to a world where Splinter and Kurama exist alongside one another, and we have been given a new look at the event thanks to a variant cover.

Posted by ANN, the variant cover below showcases the TMNT crossover beautifully. Naruto can be seen at the very front as he wields his famous Rasengan in hand. As for the turtles, the squad is dressed up for battle with their headbands facing forward. It won't be long before Team 7 partners with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and this new cover promises plenty of action when the crossover goes live.

(Photo: IDW Publishing)

Of course, fans are eager to see why surprises are in store for this manga-comic collaboration. Caleb Goellner is writing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto while Hendry Prasetya oversees its illustrations. Starting in October, the miniseries will go live both digitally and in stores so fans can cop their fave variant covers. As for the story, the crossover will follow Team 7 in their own universe as they travel to the turtles' turf. Speaking with Goellner recently, ComicBook learned more about the story firsthand, and it was there the writer teased Prasetya's incredible vision.

"Team 7 will actually be headed to a new version of the TMNT's turf! We metaphorically (and I guess literally) added a TMNT section to the world of Naruto for this story so we could make it feel as lived-in and authentic as possible. Series artist Hendry Prasetya has done a ton of truly stunning design work to make this possible, of course. He's got powerful design jutsu," Goellner shared.

The Many Crossovers of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Of course, the TMNT franchise is no stranger to crossovers. From Batman to Garfield and Transformers, the heroes in a half-shell have done it all, but Naruto has been a bit more stingy. When it comes to Western IPs, Naruto has not done many collabs like this one, so manga readers will want to pay close attention. And of course, new Naruto fans can brush up on the Hidden Leaf's history easily enough these days. Masashi Kishimoto's manga is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Naruto, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!"

