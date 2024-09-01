Naruto Makes History as Manga Auction Unloads First Printing for $20,000

When it comes to collecting, some fans will do whatever it takes to get their white whale. From action figures to vinyl records and trading cards, the sky is the limit for collectors. As for manga lovers, they’ll go the distance to acquire whatever is missing from their shelves, and one such fan just set a record as a first printing of Naruto just sold for $20,000 USD.

And yes, you did read that right. That is $20,000 USD for a manga. Taking to social media, Beckett Collectibles announced a first printing of Naruto volume one just sold privately for the historic amount. So officially, Naruto houses the highest-selling manga of all time.

As you can imagine, that kind of money is hard to wrap your head around. This volume of Naruto could have gotten someone a new car or put a down payment on a house. It seems the anonymous buyer was determined to bring home this volume, but of course, the sale itself is facing scrutiny. The practice of grading manga is relatively new though Western comics are used to the process. It was not long ago that Beckett Grading began delving into manga, and in light of this sale, netizens aren’t sure why grading is even needed.

The Debate Over Manga Grading

Right now, you can find auctions in Japan and the United States for first printing, first editions of Naruto. These volumes date back to 2000, and looking at their sale history, the editions can run upwards of $500. In some cases, a copy in excellent condition may cost $1,000, but that is not the norm. Even series as big as Naruto aren’t pulling in the big bucks, but as grading enters the market, those manga prices might change.

Collecting is definitely an expensive hobby, and in some fandoms, grading practices have inflated prices in a big way. Manga has avoided this pitfall for decades, but as the industry grows globally, things are getting more expensive. This latest Naruto sale proves as much as it is hard to imagine any of its volumes costing $20,000. But alas, that day has come.

If you want to check out Naruto without breaking the bank, don’t worry! You can find the hit manga on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Masashi Kishimoto’s hit manga, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Twelve years ago the Village Hidden in the Leaves was attacked by a fearsome threat. A nine-tailed fox spirit claimed the life of the village leader, the Hokage, and many others. Today, the village is at peace and a troublemaking kid named Naruto is struggling to graduate from Ninja Academy. His goal may be to become the next Hokage, but his true destiny will be much more complicated. The adventure begins now!”

What do you make of this wild Naruto deal?