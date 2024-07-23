Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto Showcases Its Character Designs

When images first surfaced of a crossover featuring Team 7 of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Heroes in a Half-Shell, many anime fans didn’t believe it was real. Luckily, the upcoming comic book crossover featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Naruto is very real and will arrive this fall. While Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi look similar to how they looked throughout their anime and manga histories, Raphael, Leonardo, Michaelangelo, and Donatello are seemingly sporting some new looks to enter the Hidden Leaf Village. In another major twist, the Turtles won’t be alone in this new crossover.

When it comes to anime crossovers, Naruto meeting the teenage sewer dwellers is far from the first time that East has met West. In the past, anime and comic book fans alike have seen the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy take on the Titans from Attack on Titan, along with Deadpool having a team up My Hero Academia’s All Might.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TMNT x Naruto: Ninjas Beings Ninjas

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are sporting some new masks and the closer look at the designs also shows new takes on Splinter and April O’Neil. When all is said and done, it will be interesting to see how these two worlds manage to co-exist and how all the characters will change as a result.

If you want to learn more about the upcoming comic book crossover, here’s how IDW and Viz Media describe Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto, “It’s the coolest ninja matchup you could have ever dreamed of, had you dared! The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in the crossover everyone will be talking about.When teenage reporter April O’Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. They aren’t the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April’s visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can’t be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand!”

Via IGN