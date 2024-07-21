Naruto Seems to Be Prepping a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic Crossover

UPDATE: IDW Publishing and Viz Media have confirmed the crossover is in the works. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto will hit shelves in November 2024.

For decades, Naruto has stood as a paragon with manga readers, and his legacy is far from done. Creator Masashi Kishimoto is charging forward with Boruto Uzumaki these days, and the franchise is eyeing more projects outside its big sequel. Now, a new report suggests Naruto is looking to expand its horizon with help from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and we are already sold.

I mean, seriously – imagine it. Let the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sign some kind of summoning contract with Naruto, yeah? We think the gang would get along with Gamabunta.

HUH. Can't say that I was expecting THIS one. Comics are WILD. pic.twitter.com/o7epct6CW5 — Keifer Martin (@Chaotix12345) July 18, 2024

The report surfaced in Russia of all places as artwork for an official Naruto x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic popped up. The art is incredibly colorful and focuses on Naruto long before he hits his timeskip. Dressed in his classic orange suit, the Leaf Village ninja is doing leap frog with the Turtles here, and the New York heroes are all dressed like ninja to boot.

Looking at this surfaced art, comic fans will note it features the signature of Jorge Jimenez. The artist is incredibly well-known in the industry, and on social media, they’ve been vocal about their love of anime. While Jimenez hasn’t said anything about this viral collaboration, the artist has started hinting at an official announcement. For one, they posted a black-and-white sketch of Naruto just days ago, and their Instagram story as of today is telling. The reel is a video panning over our four ninja turtles before a figure of Naruto Uzumaki pops into frame. So yeah, it seems this collaboration is a safe bet.

Clearly, Naruto is gearing up for a big collaboration courtesy of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The pizza-loving gang are a great match for Naruto. Both crews have infectious personalities, and we’re sure Donatello is going to love Ichiraku Ramen. So for now, we’re keeping our fingers crossed for an official announcement ASAP.

