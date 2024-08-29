Terminator Zero Is Now Streaming on Netflix: Watch

It is finally here. You may have overlooked the return of Terminator, but Netflix has been gunning for the sci-fi franchise for months. Today marks the arrival of Terminator Zero, and it seems the show was worth the effort. The Netflix original anime is earning top marks from fans, and critics say Terminator Zero marks one of the best entries to the IP in ages.

As you can see here, Terminator Zero is now streaming, so you can peek season one. The show, which was developed by Mattson Tomlin, brings a new family center stage as the Connors are left to live action. This time around, Terminator Zero is set in Japan during the ’90s tech boom, and a scientist named Malcolm Lee finds himself hunted by future threats.

After all, Lee is one of the few people capable of creating an AI that can rival Skynet. The Terminator is sent from the future into the past to take out the scientist, but the robo killer isn’t alone. A human soldier from the resistance is also sent back in time to protect Lee as well as his family. But as you can imagine, the Terminator isn’t one to let go of his target so easily.

Directed by Masashi Kudo, Terminator Zero delves into the horror element of the IP that made it so successful in 1984. Director James Cameron may have turned Terminator into a full-blown action IP after its launch, but originally, the sci-fi tale was nothing short of horrific. Terminator Zero taps into that dread and pairs the show’s rich animation with a nuanced story. If you have been craving some good television, Terminator Zero fits the bill, and it is leagues different from anything found in Terminator Genisys or Terminator: Dark Fate.

What Is Terminator Zero

If you want to know more about Terminator Zero before tuning into the Production I.G. anime, no sweat. You can read up on the hit series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

“Set in 1990s Japan, Malcolm Lee has been developing another AI system that is intended to compete with Skynet. As Judgment Day approaches in 1997, Lee finds himself and his three children pursued by an unknown robot assassin, and a mysterious soldier from the year 2022 has been sent to protect him.”

