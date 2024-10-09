Terminator Zero: Netflix Leak Confirms Season 2 Renewal

Netflix has been finding some serious success not just by housing some classic anime series on its platform but also in creating original anime projects. One of Netflix’s biggest anime arrivals of 2024 was Terminator Zero, the first anime television series that supplied viewers with a new fight against the villainous artificial intelligence known as Skynet. Created in conjunction with Production I.G., Netflix has yet to officially confirm that this original anime is coming back for a round tow, though a surprising leak has hit the internet that appears to state a second season is on the way. Considering how season one ended, it makes sense that the fight against Skynet would continue.

For those who didn’t catch Terminator Zero’s first season, it followed the Lee family in Japan as the brilliant scientist, Malcolm Lee, was working on an artificial intelligence that would rival Skynet. Hiding a secret past of his own, Malcom would come to create Kokoro, a robotic presence that was as powerful as Skynet. Unfortunately for Lee, Kokoro wasn’t exactly onboard with immediately saving humanity and was drawing her own conclusions as to how the fight against Skynet should take place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On top of this predicament, Malcolm’s family, and their caregiver, were “in the wild” as they were being hunted by a Terminator sent back from the future. Voiced by Timothy Oliphant in Terminator Zero’s English dub, the T-800 was one of the scariest iterations of the killer robots, even without having an arsenal of guns at its disposal. Without going into spoiler territory, the first season finale sets the stage for a wild season two, should this leak be accurate.

Netflix & Production IG

Terminator Zero Season 2 Confirmed?

In a new social media post from the Netflix Latin America account on X (Formerly Known as Twitter), Terminator Zero was highlighted with a tag labeled “Temporada 2”. This translates to “Season 2” in English from Portuguese. Clearly, if this is the case, Netflix was happy enough with the performance of season one to take another step back into the anime world of Skynet. Should this leak be accurate, it’s a safe bet that Netflix will release an official confirmation sooner rather than later regarding the future of the anime series.

The Core of Terminator Zero

Earlier this year, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Terminator Zero writer and showrunner Mattson Tomlin. With all the major swings that the television show took, there were still some core tenets of the Skynet-focused franchise that Tomlin attempted to stay true to in Terminator Zero. During our interview, Tomlin discussed what the anime series offered to fans of the franchise and how it would differ from the stories that preceded it,

“It’s the first time that we are telling a story that is not a Connor story. The Connor family, they do not appear in this season. And it’s the first Terminator story that doesn’t take place in the United States. It’s the first Terminator story that is animated. Those three things on their own, they create an entirely new thing for Terminator. So I would say that to fans who have been wanting something different, this is it. They may love it. They may hate it. They may say no, no, undo, undo. That’s totally fine. But, you know, my goal in making this show was to make something that had real palpable heart and soul. To be visually fresh and wickedly entertaining. I hope I did a good job.”

Want to see what the future holds for Terminator Zero? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the anime fight against Skynet and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via What’s On Netflix