Thanos Leads The “Ginyu Force” In Hilarious ‘Avengers’ And ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Mash-Up

After 10 years of buliding, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War will unite all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe into one climatic battle with the baddie Thanos and his Black Order. But how will that fight go?

According to one hilarious imagining of the battle from one fan, Thanos and his Black Order will share more than a few similarities with The Ginyu Force from Dragon Ball Z.

Artist @cyanwhisky on Twitter shared the following comic depicting how Tony Stark and Peter Parker will come to face Thanos and his Black Order, who take on the famous posing style of Dragon Ball Z‘s the Ginyu Force. Not only is it a hilarious image to think the serious Thanos would take such a ridiculous pose, but Peter’s delighted reaction to it is just icing on the cake.



The real battle will most likely play out in a much different fashion, but if Spider-Man and Iron Man’s battle with Thanos even remotely resembles the fantastic battle between the Z Warriors and the Ginyu Force on Namek, then it will surely be something fans will not want to miss.

