The Ancient Magus' Bride Creator Teases Its Next Big Arc

The Ancient Magus' Bride has been around since 2013, and its recent 10-year anniversary has put the series on the map. With a hit anime under its belt, the dark fantasy series is undeniably popular. The show brought all-new attention to the original manga, and creator Kore Yamazaki has worked overtime to meet the expectations of their new fans. And in a recent interview, Yamazaki and their editor Kyohei Shimpuku opened up about the story's new arc.

The update comes from Crunchyroll as the site spoke with Yamazaki and Shimpuku at Anime NYC 2023. It was there the pair briefly spoke about the manga's next story beast, the Shshigari arc.

"Recently, Elias hasn't been a main character in the series. After this, I'm thinking about putting more Elias back into it," Yamazaki shared.

Continuing, Shimpuku expanded on the different conversations they've had as an editor with Yamazaki. "We're having a lot of conversations, and things might change in the future. But one thing we can say is that it will be about House St. George, where the twins are from, and how they fight off the "Kemono." Before it was the College Arc where Chise was trying to build her relationships with other people. But when we were talking about it, we thought we should go back to the origin of the series which is about a relationship between a human and non-human, and what that is like."

"What is the boundary line of that? We're still trying to think of that as well. As a teaser for you: After the latest anime season ends in December, we hope to release more information."

Obviously, the team behind The Ancient Magus' Bride is working hard on the manga's next arc. If you have not checked out the series in print, the manga is handled by Seven Seas Entertainment in the United States. You can find copies of The Ancient Magus' Bride through the publisher, and of course, the manga is handled by Bushiroad Works in Japan.

Are you keeping up with The Ancient Magus' Bride? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!