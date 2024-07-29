The Apothecary Diaries Manga Will Continue Despite Artist’s Legal Woes

The Apothecary Diaries has found itself in the headlines this month and for all the wrong reasons. It wasn’t that long ago the series made the rounds on social media as its anime earned solid praise. Now, all eyes are on the manga as The Apothecary Diaries illustrator was handed a sentence for evading taxes, but don’t fear! The manga is not about to be canceled.

The update comes from Square Enix itself as the publisher spoke with IT Media News. In the wake of Nekokurage’s recent sentencing, Square Enix assured The Apothecary Diaries is doing fine. The publisher is “not particularly considering cancelling” the manga, so readers can breathe a sigh of relief.

For those unfamiliar with the situation at large, Nekokurage made headlines earlier this year when charges were filed against the artist for tax evasion. The case went to court as Nekokurage worked with an account to sort out their finances. Last week, news surfaced that Nekokurage had been sentenced in the case, landing them a suspended sentence and a rather hefty fine. However, the legal woes will not reflect on Nekokurage’s work on The Apothecary Diaries.

This update has left fans relieved as The Apothecary Diaries has quite the impressive manga on hand. Written by Itsuki Nanao, Nekokurage has overseen the mainline manga since its release in 2017. These days, The Apothecary Diaries has a spin-off manga under illustrator Minoji Kurata. Of course, both manga titles adapt the novels (and light novels) written by Natsu Hyuga. The creator has been working on the historical romance since 2011, and in recent years, The Apothecary Diaries has become a full-blown hit.

If you are not familiar with The Apothecary Diaries, its light novels are published by Square Enix in English, and its first season is now streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those who want more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Maomao, a young woman trained in the art of herbal medicine, is forced to work as a lowly servant in the inner palace. Though she yearns for life outside its perfumed halls, she isn’t long for a life of drudgery! Using her wits to break a “curse” afflicting the imperial heirs, Maomao attracts the attentions of the handsome eunuch Jinshi and is promoted to attendant food taster. But Jinshi has other plans for the erstwhile apothecary, and soon Maomao is back to brewing potions and…solving mysteries?!”

