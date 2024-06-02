The Apothecary Diaries Artist Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

The Apothecary Diaries has quickly become one of manga's top titles. In the wake of its hit anime adaptation, sales for the series are on the rise as Maomao's tale continues in print. However, a new report suggests the artist behind The Apothecary Diaries is in hot water. Nekokurage was accused of tax evasion earlier this year, and the artist just pled guilty in the case.

The revelation comes from Japan as the case against Nekokurage continued in court. The artist pled guilty to tax evasion which is hardly a shock. Earlier this year, the artist addresses her charge of tax evasion when it surfaced as Nekokurage stressed the situation happened unintentionally.

As for the case itself, Nekokurage admitted to evading about 47 million yen in taxes. In USD, this total lands just shy of $300,000. At this time, no sentencing has been given in relation to this crime. In Japan, this sort of crime can prompt anything from fines to jail time for those guilty.

Of course, you can bet Nekokurage is eager to avoid any jail time. Back in February, the artist released a letter addressing the tax evasion charge. It was there Nekokurage said her tax returns had been neglected our of ignorance rather than malice. In the wake of her charge, Nekokurage also secured a tax accountant to help them file their missing returns, so hopefully this due diligence will look favorably upon Nekokurage.

After all, the artist is keeping busy with The Apothecary Diaries these days. The artist helps oversee the manga adaptation of Natsu Hyuga's novels. Published by Square Enix, The Apothecary Diaries manga has been a hit with readers in the wake of its anime debut. So if you want to know more about the romantic drama, you can read the official synopsis of The Apothecary Diaries below:

"Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she's sold as a lowly servant to the emperor's palace. But she wasn't meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she's making a name for herself solving medical mysteries!"

What do you make of this court update? Are you keeping up with The Apothecary Diaries?