The Apothecary Diaries Celebrates Summer With New Poster

The Apothecary Diaries ended the anime’s debut season earlier this year, and now it’s starting to make a comeback with a new poster to help celebrate the start of the Summer! The anime adaptation for Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino’s original The Apothecary Diaries‘ light novel series kicked off its run last Fall, but it really started to find an audience with the second half of the season that aired earlier this year. It was such a hit, in fact, that it was no surprise to find out that a second season of the anime was already in the works.

The Apothecary Diaries is now in the works on Season 2 of the anime, and the series is steadily getting ready for its premiere with a new series of posters planned to release over the next few months. It will be a special seasonal schedule where the 22nd of every month will see a new anime poster released that will highlight the season of the moment. Kicking things off is a special “Early Summer Lotus” visual featuring Maomao and Jinshi. You can check out the special seasonal poster for The Apothecary Diaries anime below while we wait for new episodes.

https://x.com/kusuriya_PR/status/1815220219691892799

Where to Watch The Apothecary Diaries

Based on the original line of light novels from Natsu Hyuga and Touko Shino, The Apothecary Diaries’ first season ran for 24 episodes overall. Directed by Norihiro Naganuma for TOHO animation and OLM, Yukiko Nakatani designs the characters, and Satoru Kousaki, Kevin Penkin, and Arisa Okehazama are composing the music behind the episodes. Season 2 of the anime is now in the works for next year, but a release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication.

If you wanted to check out the anime for yourself before the next season hits in 2025, you can now find the first season exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease what to expect from The Apothecary Diaries as such, “Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she’s sold as a lowly servant to the emperor’s palace. But she wasn’t meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she’s making a name for herself solving medical mysteries!”