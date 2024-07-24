The Apothecary Diaries Artist Sentenced in Tax Evasion Case

The Apothecary Diaries made its mark on the anime fandom last year, and these days, the IP is thriving. From its manga series to its audio dramas, fans are getting tons of goodies from The Apothecary Diaries. As such, all eyes turned to artist Nekokurage this year when they were charged with tax evasion. The case against the artist has finally ended, and Nekokurage was handed down a hefty sentence.

According to reports from Japan, Nekokurage has been sentenced to ten months in prison with a suspension of three years. The artist was also hit with a fine of 11 million yen which is nearly $72,000 USD. As the sentence is suspended, Nekokurage will not have to spend time in jail but may face other restrictions.

For those who are unfamiliar with Nekokurage, the artist oversees The Apothecary Diaries manga with writers Natsu Hyuga and Itsuki Nanao. Their tenure on the series began in May 2017, and the manga is ongoing. Beyond this main manga, The Apothecary Diaries has a spin-off series with artist Minoji Kurata. And of course, Huge oversees the main novels for The Apothecary Diaries.

If you want to know more about the hit romantic drama, The Apothecary Diaries is easy to find. Its first season is now streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The Apothecary Diaries has confirmed a season two is in the works with a release window set for 2025. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Maomao, a young woman trained in the art of herbal medicine, is forced to work as a lowly servant in the inner palace. Though she yearns for life outside its perfumed halls, she isn’t long for a life of drudgery! Using her wits to break a “curse” afflicting the imperial heirs, Maomao attracts the attentions of the handsome eunuch Jinshi and is promoted to attendant food taster. But Jinshi has other plans for the erstwhile apothecary, and soon Maomao is back to brewing potions and… solving mysteries?!”

What do you make of this update on The Apothecary Diaries? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!