The Apothecary Diaries Shares New Jinshi and Maomao Visual Ahead of Season 2 Finale

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 finale is right around the corner, as the fight against the Shi Clan will wrap up in two episodes. Jinshi reveals his real identity as Ka Zuigetsu, the younger brother of the Emperor, and leads the army to overtake the Shi Clan’s stronghold. Maomao and Jinshi have finally reunited several days after her kidnapping. Since it’s June 22nd, the official website of the anime shared its monthly poster on “Maomao Day,” depicting seasonal plants. The previous month highlighted Maomao’s friendship with Xiaolan and Shisui, but this time, we get to see a new side of our beloved lead characters.

This month’s theme flower is hydrangeas, symbolizing heartfelt emotions. Jinshi and Maomao take a stroll in a garden full of hydrangeas when the latter discovers a snail and looks at it with sparkling eyes, trying to catch it. Meanwhile, Jinshi can’t take his eyes off her. The official website wraps up the monthly “Maomao Day” with this visual. The project began in July 2024 and has shared several gorgeous sides of our beloved characters, depicting plants of all four seasons.

What to Expect From The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Finale

Although Jinshi has a clear advantage, he still needs to confront Shenmei and Shishou before all of this is over. Meanwhile, Maomao has her own plans to help Loulan, and it could be related to the children of the Shi Clan. Loulan has made it quite clear that she is not a part of the rebellion, but as a runaway high-ranking concubine, her fate remains unknown. On the other hand, whether by coercion or her own free will, Suirei is the reason behind the several mysterious tragedies in the first season, which was all a deliberate plot to assassinate the Crown Prince.

However, Maomao knows that despite Loulan’s attempt to sacrifice herself, she may not be able to save Suirei. Additionally, now that Jinshi has revealed his true identity, he can’t go back to working as an Eunuch in the Rear Palace. He has been running away from his royal duties all these years, but it’s finally time for him to embrace his true self. On the other hand, it may be difficult for Maomao to resume her role as a palace maid after being kidnapped for several days, since she has been absent from her duties without prior notice. The story will undergo major changes in the finale as there will be a shift in power and roles of all the major characters.

