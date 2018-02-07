The Avengers Get Cute In ‘Kemono Friends’ Crossover

You may not have thought The Avengers would mesh with Kemono Friends, but it turns out you’d be wrong. Over on Twitter, some fan-art just proved the two series can work, and their combination is high-key adorable.

Just, take a look at Thor. How can you not fall for him – well, her?

As you can see below, a series of fan-art featuring the Avengers went live on Twitter. User @qmnick gave the Marvel heroes a makeover that would make any Kemono Friends fan proud, and the first comic shows Thor who takes on the role of Serval.

The hero, who has had their gender bent, comes across Captain America out in the wild. Thor asks Captain America what kind of hero he is as the other guy appears to be suffering from amnesia. The red-white-and-blue hero says he cannot fly or manipulate fire a la the Human Torch, so Thor decides they need to visit a different locale if they want to learn what kind of hero Captain America is.

In the next comic, Thor and Captain America head to an aquatic reservoir where they meet Namor. The pint-sized hero looks none too happy about his visitors, and he warns the pair to be careful as he’s about to go fishing.

Finally, the comic ends with Thor running into Iron Man. Or, rather, Iron Cat. The cute animatronic critter tells Thor he’s pleased to make their acquaintance, and Thor looks properly floored by Iron Man afterwards. So, Kemono Friends fans know what Lucky Beast would look like if they loved Marvel.

So far, there’s no telling if Captain America will get his memory back. If he goes the way of Kaban, then the hero will learn he’s nothing more than a human, and his bout of amnesia will be covered up. If Serval could help Kaban, then Thor can surely help out Captain America. And, afterwards, it would be wise to take the guides to Bucky Barnes as the former assassin is still having some memory troubles.

