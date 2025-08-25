The Beginning After the End Creator Unveils First of Four New Series

TurtleMe, the creator of The Beginning After the End, has officially revealed his next major project: a new original series titled Soul Forged. The announcement was made through his Patreon and X (formerly Twitter) accounts on August 20th, just days before the final chapter of the TBATE novel was released on August 22nd. Soul Forged is the first of four new stories currently in development, marking TurtleMe’s transition from a single long-running title to a broader creative slate.

The new series debuted on Patreon for subscribers starting August 22nd, with a public release scheduled for November 7th, 2025, as a Tapas Original. Soul Forged follows Torrin Gray, a “RED” aka someone immune to the radiation from interdimensional rifts but unable to develop powers like the rest of humanity. Torrin works as a boneforger, crafting weapons for elite soldiers known as “ardents.” After witnessing a murder inside a rift and escaping with forbidden evidence, he returns to a city overrun by parabeasts and hunted by the very people he once served. TurtleMe also teased three additional series in development, represented by only three distinct emojis. No titles or details have been confirmed yet, but all four projects are being developed in parallel.

Soul Forged Marks A New Direction

Soul Forged is TurtleMe’s first new series since launching The Beginning After the End in 2018, and it signals a clear shift in his creative strategy. Unlike TBATE, which followed a reincarnated king in a super magical world, Soul Forged introduces a darker, post-apocalyptic setting shaped by interdimensional rifts and radiation. This marks the first time TurtleMe is developing multiple series in parallel, and Soul Forged is positioned as the flagship title in this new phase of his career.

The story begins with protagonist Torrin Gray witnessing a murder inside an inter dimensional rift and escaping with forbidden evidence. When he returns to the city, he finds it overrun by parabeasts and realizes he’s being hunted by the same soldiers he once made weapons for as a boneforger. The series is a classic combo of fan favorite themes of survival horror, sci-fi, and fantasy, and the story shows an industrial aesthetic and mutated creatures. TurtleMe has confirmed that Soul Forged would be released first on Patreon starting August 22nd, 2025, followed by a public launch on Tapas on November 7th, 2025.

What Comes After TBATE: Three More Stories in the Works

Alongside Soul Forged, TurtleMe has confirmed that three additional original series are currently in development. While no titles or synopses have been released, each project was teased using emoji placeholders on a blurred background: 🏔️ (mountain), 👜 (bag), and 🗡️ (sword). These symbols were posted on his Patreon and X feed as part of a roadmap showing four distinct story slots, with Soul Forged occupying the first. TurtleMe clarified that all four series are being developed in parallel, though release timelines for the remaining three have not been announced.

Until now, TurtleMe’s entire creative output has centered around The Beginning After the End, which ran for over seven years and built a massive fanbase across Tapas, Webtoon, and print. With TBATE’s novel officially concluded as of August 22nd, 2025, and the comic adaptation nearing its final arc, the shift toward a multi-series portfolio suggests a long-term expansion strategy.

TurtleMe has stated that each series will explore different tones and settings, and that none of them are spin-offs or continuations of TBATE. Meaning all four are standalone IPs. With no additional information, Fans have begun speculating about the genres and themes of the remaining three stories, with theories ranging from historical fantasy to sci-fi thriller.

