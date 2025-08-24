The Apothecary Diaries Shares Gorgeous New Maomao Look

The Apothecary Diaries concluded its Season 2 in July 2025 after a night-long battle against the Shi Clan. One of the most powerful clans in the kingdom has fallen after their rebellion failed, and their properties are being confiscated and put to good use by the Imperial family. After revealing his true identity, Jinshi can’t return to working in the Rear Palace under the guise of being an eunuch, so he has now taken over his official duties as the Imperial Brother. On the other hand, Maomao is working in the Verdigris House as an apothecary while her adoptive father, Luomen, is back in the Rear Palace as a physician.

The anime has confirmed a sequel with an announcement trailer, but there aren’t any further updates about it. We also can’t determine in what format the sequel will be since the announcement simply says “sequel” instead of Season 3. Additionally, since the anime has fully adapted the novel up to four Volumes, the sequel will cover the events from the fifth novel. According to the announcement trailer, Maomao and Jinshi will travel to the Northern farming villages, where major trouble is brewing. As fans await the sequel, the official website of the anime returns with yet another gorgeous visual.

The Apothecary Diaries Shares New Look of Maomao and Kyou-u

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The Four Seasons Project began in July 2024 as a promotional campaign that shared gorgeous visuals of fan-favorite characters, depicting plants of all four seasons. The official website released new visuals on the 22nd of each month up until June 2025. The plants in the visuals are the main focus, and they are always associated with the seasons. The first part of the project only focused on characters from the Rear Palace, including Jinshi, Xiaolan, Shisui (Loulan), Lihua, Gyokoyou, and her daughter Lingli.

Image Courtesy of TOHO

However, the anime returned with a second installment of this promo in July, featuring the underrated characters from the Verdigris House. The July visual featured Maomao and Pairin as they cool off in a gazebo after taking a hot bath in the Verdigris House. The breathtaking visual highlights a relaxing summer night as the girls are surrounded by bellflowers and fireflies. This time, the focus shifts to Maomao and Kyou-u as they harvest the summer vegetables and fruits, including watermelon, tomatoes, corn, and eggplant.

While Kyou-u is enjoying the time, Maomao is working hard under the scorching summer sun. Kyou-u is one of the surviving children of the Shi Clan, who eventually got close to Maomao after she was kidnapped by Suirei. He woke up after drinking the resurrection drug given to him by Loulan, but lost his memories as a result. After the rebellion failed, it was decided he shouldn’t live with the other children who were taken in by Ah-Duo. He now goes by the name of Chou-u, so his identity wouldn’t pose a threat to him. The boy now lives in the Verdigris House under Maomao’s care, having no recollection of his past.

