The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Creator Marries J-Pop Idol

It is no secret that manga creators are often married to their work, but your favorite artists do have their love lives. The creators of Hunter x Hunter and even One Piece met their spouses through their jobs, and it seems another artist has joined the list. After all, new reports confirmed the man behind The Disastrous Life of Saiki K just got married to a beloved J-pop idol.

The news went live a few days ago after Mirin Furukawa confirmed the news during a concert. The idol, who is the lead of Dempagumi Inc., let fans know about her newly married status during the encore of the group’s UHHA! YAAA!! TOUR!!! 2019 SPECIAL in Tokyo.

Over on Twitter, Shuichi Aso confirmed the news shortly after his wife did. The Saiki K artist drew a sketch of Furukawa holding a plush of his series’ protagonist.

“This time I’d like to announce that I decided to marry Mirin Furukawa of Dempagumi Inc.,” the artist captioned the sketch. “I will do my best to draw even more fun manga in the future.”

Taking to Twitter, Furukawa also shared a short note about her marriage. The lovely announcement was met with praise by fans, and lots of colleagues wished the high-profile couple the best. Manga creators such as ONE and Arina Tanemura passed on their congrats, so the couple has been greeted warmly by the public.

Of course, Aso seems glad to have wed Furukawa, and he has Saiki K to thank for meeting the idol. After all, Dempagumi Inc. did the theme songs for the series’ anime. Not only did they do both the opening and ending for season one, but the idol group returned to do the ending of season two.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was first created by Shuichi Aso for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The manga run of the series officially came to an end earlier this year, though a sequel in the form of a 4-panel manga had begun releasing shortly thereafter. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so.

