Netflix’s New Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Anime Debuts First Trailer

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. had surprisingly come to an end last year after a strong two season run, and although it had a special finale episode bringing it all to an end, the series is coming back for another run on Netflix! Titled The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened, this new run of the anime will feature new and returning faces for this victory lap outing. To get a feel for what this new Netflix series is going for, check out the debut trailer for Reawakened in the video above! It’s already teasing the humor fans have come to love from the anime with fourth wall breaking narration from Saiki himself.

Originally announced earlier this year, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened will be streaming worldwide on Netflix on December 30th. You can check out the pretty hilarious poster for the new series below.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened will last six episodes that will last 24 minutes each. Featuring returning director Hiroaki Sakurai for EGG FIRM and J.C. Staff, produced by Shogakukan Shueisha Production and PK Gakuen R, Masayuki Onji has been confirmed to return as character designer, and Psychic Lover is returning to compose the music.

Confirmed returning cast members include Hiroshi Kamiya as Kusuo Saiki, Daisuke Ono as Riki Nendo, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shun Kaido, Satoshi Hino as Kineshi Hairo, Natsuki Hanae as Reita Toritsuka, and Ai Kayano as Kokomi Teruhashi. New cast additions include Kousuke Toriumi as Takumi Iguchi, and Nao Tohyama as Hii Suzumiya.

Netflix describes the new series as such, “High school student Kusuo Saiki has supernatural powers including telepathy, psychokinesis, fluoroscopy prediction and so on. The strongest power actually brings misery for him. Therefore he seals his superpowers when he is in front of others and tries not to stand out or get involved with people. But, for some reason, his friends, families and all living creatures always gathered around him then something unexpected happened.”

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K was first created by Shuichi Aso for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The manga run of the series officially came to an end earlier this year, though a sequel in the form of a 4-panel manga had begun releasing shortly thereafter. The story follows Kusuo Saiki, a high school student who was born with psychic abilities. Having to wear antenna on his head to subdue his power, Saiki struggles to live a normal life and chooses to hide his abilities around his classmates in order to do so.