‘The Dragon Prince’ Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

The Dragon Prince will return for a third season on Netflix. The renewal announcement was made today at WonderCon in Anaheim, California. The new season will consist of nine episodes. The release date is still to come, but a synopsis for the new season was revealed: “Season 3 finds Rayla and Callum finally at the cusp of entering Xadia, while young Ezran returns home to take his place on the throne. Meanwhile, Lord Viren begins to realize the influence and power of his new ally – the mysterious startouch elf, Aaravos. As several storylines unfold in big ways, this season will be massively epic!”

The first season of The Dragon Prince premiered on Netflix on September 14, 2018. Netflix renewed the series in early October and the second season debuted on February 15th. The series produced by Wonderstorm and co-created by Justin Richmond, the director of Uncharted 3, and Aaron Ehasz, the head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Ehasz spoke to ComicBook.com about his hopes for the future before the series’ first season premiered. “We’re hoping the fandom finds this,” Ehasz said. “Wonderstorm is a new company and The Dragon Prince is our first kind of big, exciting story that we’re trying to bring to an audience. We’re building a video game at the same time with our partners MWM who are our lead investors helping us realize kind of a big vision, and we hope that Xadia is a place where our audience wants to have some adventures for a long time. We’re here for the long run if the audience is.”

In regards to working with Netflix, Ehasz said, “What’s interesting is that I think some of the differences we found at Netflix were actually similarities to Nickelodeon, or Nickelodeon circa 2005 anyway. And our executive at Netflix, Jenna Boyd, is part of that but I think the culture at Netflix too is a very creator driven culture. They are about the content and the creative vision being realized and there’s definitely a vibe of ‘We want to support you, we want you to be able to realize your vision in the way that is best for the audience, and whatever gets us there gets us there.’ And they gave us notes, and ideas and they definitely contributed to shaping this story but they did it in a way that was always supportive and increasing our freedom rather than restricting us.”

Are you excited about the return of The Dragon Prince? Let us know in the comments. The Dragon Prince‘s first two season are now streaming on Netflix.

