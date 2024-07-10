The Dragon Prince Season 6 Releases New Posters

The Dragon Prince will be making its return to Netflix with Season 6 of the animated series later this month, and fans have gotten a mysterious look at what to expect next with some ominous posters for the new episodes! The Dragon Prince kicked off The Mystery of Aaravos saga a bit ago as it started to skew the animated series in a much darker direction than seen in the first few seasons. As the Netflix animated series gets closer to its grand finale, however, this is only going to get more intense for all the characters involved with these final seasons.

The Dragon Prince Season 6 will be making its premiere worldwide with Netflix later this month, and is going to continue down the dark path of the Mystery of Aaravos saga through to its ordered final seventh season. But there’s still a ton of questions about what to expect from the coming episodes, and that’s only more intriguing with the release of a few ominous looking posters that you can check out below ahead of The Dragon Prince Season 6’s premiere later this month.

The Dragon Prince Season 6 Release Date

The Dragon Prince Season 6 will be releasing on Netflix on July 26th, but has yet to reveal how many episodes it will be sticking around for. This serves as the second to last season of the animated series, so now is the perfect time to catch up with every season of the series released thus far now streaming with Netflix. As for what to expect, Wonderstorm teases the latest season of the series as such:

Speaking to the darker tone in The Dragon Prince Season 5, series co-creator Justin Richmond noted the evolution to ComicBook as such, “Yeah, since the beginning, we’d always said that these seasons get progressively more mature and some of that means that we go to darker places and this is the first flexing of those muscles in terms of putting it into the show. That doesn’t mean that it’s grimdark and Warhammer-esque, but trying to go to emotionally different places with the characters, I think, was important. That being said, we still have two more to go, so there are definitely highs and lows in this season, and I think the peaks and valleys will continue as we head towards Season 7 and what we have planned there.”