AMC Reveals First Slam Dunk's North American Release Date

Slam Dunk isn't just considered one of the biggest anime franchises when it comes to basketball anime, but it is easily considered one of the best examples of sports anime overall. This was apparent with the release of the latest movie in the franchise, The First Slam Dunk, which has gained some major profits worldwide since hitting theaters. While it was already confirmed that the basketball anime was arriving in North America this summer, AMC Theaters has apparently shared the release date for the movie that has been taking the world by storm.

The First Slam Dunk dominated not just theaters in Japan, but in China as well. Bringing in a staggering $260 million dollars in box office receipts prior to its release in North America. While it has yet to be seen how much money the Western release will add to this tally, anime has become a bigger source of revenue in America over the years. Recently, the likes of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Demon Slayer: To The Swordsmith Village, One Piece Film: Red, and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 had strong showings in North American theaters.

When Does The First Slam Dunk...Slam Dunk?

On the Official Website for AMC Theaters, the company lists The First Slam Dunk as having a release date of July 28th this summer. While this upcoming release date will be for the general public, the basketball anime will actually receive its North American premiere sooner. Anime Expo has promised that it will premiere the film on July 3rd, meaning that anime fans attending the convention will have the opportunity to see the basketball movie early.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the anime film that brings back the Slam Dunk franchise, here's a breakdown of the movie that has been shattering records around the world from GKIDS, "Shohoku's "speedster" and point guard, Ryota Miyagi, always plays with brains and lightning speed, running circles around his opponents while feigning composure. Born and raised in Okinawa, Ryota had a brother who was three years older. Following in the footsteps of his older brother, who was a famous local player from a young age, Ryota also became addicted to basketball. In his second year of high school, Ryota plays with the Shohoku High School basketball team along with Sakuragi, Rukawa, Akagi, and Mitsui as they take the stage at the Inter-High School National Championship. And now, they are on the brink of challenging the reigning champions, Sannoh Kogyo High School.