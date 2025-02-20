Green Yuri Fans Rejoice: Award-Winning Series Is Getting an Anime

Play video

One of the biggest manga hits in the last few years is the Yuri manga series named The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All. The manga has been affectionately shorthanded as the “Green Yuri” thanks to its green-colored spreads and official art, and it has earned acclaim for its story and characters. Even though the manga only launched in April 2022 and only has three volumes available in retail, an anime adaptation of the series has been announced. The recently released third volume contains an obi, a small folded paper attached to a book’s cover that can serve as a bookmark, while also reportedly teasing a huge announcement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the “アニメ” or “anime” text boldly printed on the obi, teasing that a new animated project for The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All is coming. The third volume also contains other bonus material as part of the “animate” set, while other goodies like overseas exclusives, including acrylic stands and wristbands, were quickly sold out. The volume officially launches on Thursday, February 20th, but no other information for the upcoming animated adaptation of the series has been revealed at the time of this writing. The anime adaptation for the Green Yuri has no official release window and no confirmation on what animated studio has been attached to produce the series. The manga is ongoing, published by Kadokawa Shoten, and running on the Pixiv Comic online magazine. Yen Press publishes the manga for North American markets.

The Popularity of Yuri in Manga and Anime

Yuri has always been a popular subgenre within the manga community, specifically among the LGBTQ community. These series offer fans to experience queer stories that aren’t often represented in mainstream media, including popular manga and anime. Japanese publishers have created a market that specifically caters to Yuri and Yaoi fans. Many Yuri manga have also been praised for their romance plots and have found success being adapted into other media. In the case of The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All, it’s not only achieved significant popularity, but secured the Next Manga Award for the web manga category in 2023, among other top considerations for “Book of the Year” accolades in 2023 and 2024.

Some of the most popular recent animes, including Lycoris Recoil, Citrus, Bloom into You, and many more, are Yuri. Even titles from popular franchises have Yuri romance, most noticeably the hit Gundam anime, The Witch from Mercury. There are still plenty of Yuri manga waiting to be adapted, yet The Guy She Was Interested in Wasn’t a Guy at All stands as the clear fan-favorite among manga readers. The Green Yuri stars a high school student who has a crush on the clerk of the record store she frequents. However, unbeknownst to her, the clerk is a female classmate and not a man as she assumed. Besides the manga and the upcoming animated adaptation, there’s a drama CD based on the series.

H/T: Animate’s AL.PLAZA X (formerly Twitter) Account