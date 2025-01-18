Lycoris Recoil Reveals New Anime Details With First Look

In 2022, Spy x Family and Chainsaw Man were two of the biggest arrivals in the medium for many viewers. The stories of the Forger family and Denji were extremely different from one another but still were two of the most popular anime of that year. Ironically enough, there was a dark horse candidate when it came to these two properties as Lycoris Recoil would routinely step in the ring with these franchises and rival their ratings in Japan. While a second season has yet to be announced for the franchise, a new anime series has shared a new preview for fans.

For those who might be unfamiliar with this series, Lycoris Recoil revolves around the group “DA”, aka “Direct Attack.” The all-girl band of secret agents to fight against crime while running a cafe that has them performing tasks that might appear beneath the status of the DA agents. The main character of the series, Chisato Nishikigi, has earned her title as one of the greatest agents in the series but the upcoming anime series is going to be jut a little different from the first season. Unfortunately, a full second season has yet to be confirmed by A-1 Pictures, the studio responsible for adapting Lycoris Recoil, though it’s clear they’re still on-board with the franchise.

Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time

The upcoming anime project will arrive as six individual short films that will focus on the more mundane, daily lives of the characters that made up Lycoris Recoil. At present, no release date has been revealed as to when we can expect this mini-series though fans of the original series are sure to take notice. Considering the popularity of the franchise, this upcoming slate of mini-films might just be the waypoint between the first and second seasons.

Along with the new poster of Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time, A-1 Pictures also had a message for fans to prepare for the short films. Here’s what the studio had to say, “Original short movie title and key visual unveiled! Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time. We will deliver six stories about the daily lives of Senzuko, Takina, and others set in the cafe.” While the projects haven’t been confirmed for a Western release, it seems like a safe bet that they will come to North America one day.

Lycoris Recoil’s Unique Anime Status

Unlike many other anime adaptations, Lycoris Recoil is one that wasn’t based on an original manga, light novel, or manwha. The first episode of the anime series landed on July 2nd, 2022, predating the eventual manga and light novels for the franchise by several months. Should a second season arrive in the future, it will be anyone’s guess what trials and tribulations will face Direct Attack.

