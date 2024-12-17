Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Starts Final Arc

The Hestia Familia will be heading to the sunset soon. Author Fujin Omori announced that his popular Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, also known as DanMachi, light novel series will be starting its final arc. Anime News Network discovered the series’ endpoint within DanMachi‘s 20th volume, where Omori reveal the last arc will officially begin in earnest with volume 21. The 20th volume launched in Japan on December 15, centering on a conflict with the School District. While the DanMachi novels explore the ongoing adventures of Bell Cranel and the Hestia Familia, each novel generally covers one story arc.

However, some storylines get carried over in more than one book, giving fans hope that the volume will not be the final novel of the series and that the last arc will be a multiple-volume epic. There are still plenty of storylines to explore within a world where adventurers make packs with literal gods or goddesses to form groups known as Familia. Even though the series has a very tongue-in-cheek title, the story is primarily a straight-cut action series with some comedic moments spliced throughout.

When Can Fans Read the Final DanMachi Light Novels?

SB Creative publishes the light novels in Japan while Yen Press handles distribution in the United States. The books are released almost annually in Japan, sometimes releasing two volumes in the same year. Yen Press has volume 19 of DanMachi available in English, though there is no word on when the 20th volume will arrive in the States. Typically, Yen Press will publish a light novel a year after it’s released in Japan. For English-speaking fans who want to read what Omori wrote, they will probably have to wait a year to read an official translation.

DanMachi developed a strong fanbase and a very successful long-running anime series. The anime has lasted five seasons, containing 67 episodes, three Original Video Animations (OVAs), a movie, and a spin-off series focusing on Oratoria. The fifth season is airing on Tokyo MX, with the season premiere airing on October 5th, 2024, and the season finale set to air on December 24th. The fifth season covers the Goddess of Fertility arc from the light novel series that began with volume 15.

