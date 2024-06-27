New Anime Poll Unpacks the Fandom's Top Yuri Series

Pride Month may end with June, but for those involved with the LGBTQ+ community, it never goes away. This month, a spotlight has been shown on media across the globe that brings LGBTQ+ content to life, and now a new poll from Japan is joining in. After all, Anime! Anime! just posted the results of its most recent poll, and it reveals which yuri anime titles fans love the most.

According to the report, more than 700 respondents across Japan answered the poll as they ranked their favorite yuri titles. The genre, which is sometimes known as GL, puts a focus on romance between women. These days, it seems there is lots of love for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, but some throwback titles also made the cut for this poll.

Want to see what came in first? You can find the poll's top ten picks below:

Mobile Suit Gundam: Witch From Mercury

Bloom into You

Lycoris Recoil

Whisper Me A Love Song

Adachi and Shimamura

Happy Sugar Life

Citrus

Yuruyuri

Sakura Trick

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady



As you can see, the picks above are incredibly diverse, and they range in age. Mobile Suit Gundam may not scream yuri at a glance, but its newest canon series flips that expectation on its head. The award-winning anime focuses on the blooming relationship between Suletta Mercury and Miocene Rembran. Released in 2022, the sci-fi drama is nothing short of gorgeous, and its blends action seamlessly with romance.

Of course, there are other top-tier yuri series streaming that didn't make the cut for this poll. Revolutionary Girl Utena remains one of anime's most iconic LGBTQ+ titles, and it plays with yuri themes along with others. There are also anime like Maria Watches Over Us and Strawberry Panic if you want to give them a shot!

What do you make of this latest anime poll...? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!