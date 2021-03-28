The Honor Student at Magic High School Trailer Confirms Release Window

✖

The Honor Student at Magic High School has confirmed its release window with its first trailer! Following the end of The Irregular at Magic High School's second season, it was announced that the franchise would be expanding with a new anime adaptation for its spin-off series focusing on Miyuki Shiba rather than purely the fights and adventures of her brother Tatsuya in the main series. This new spin-off, The Honor Student at Magic High School, is part of the celebration for the tenth anniversary of Tsutomu Sato's original light novel series.

With a new staff and production studio at the helm, this new spin-off series has debuted its very first trailer during AnimeJapan 2021. Giving us our best look at the spin-off and new style for this particular anime series, The Honor Student at Magic High School has also confirmed it is currently scheduled for a debut in Japan this July as part of the Summer 2021 schedule of new releases. Check out the trailer for the series below:

Adapting the spin-off manga from Yu Mori, The Honor at Magic High School will be directed by Hideki Tachibana (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Armed Girl's Machiavellism) for studio CONNECT (Armed Girl's Machiavellism). Tsuyoshi Tamai will be writing and overseeing the scripts, Ryosuke Yamamoto and Takao Sano will be handling character designs for the spin-off, and Taku Iwasaki returns to the franchise as composer.

The main trio of heroines will be returning from the main series as well with Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Sora Amamiya as Honoka Mitsui, and Yuiko Tatsumi as Shizuku Kitayama confirmed for the spin-off so far.