The Irregular at Magic High School Spin-Off Debuts First Teaser

The Irregular at Magic High School has debuted the first teaser for its brand new spin-off anime series! Tsutomu Sato's original light novel series is currently in the midst of celebrating its milestone tenth anniversary, and part of this celebration is an expansion of the franchise into new anime projects. Not only is the main series returning for a new anime project (which has yet to confirm whether or not it's a new season) taking on the Reincarnation arc of the original light novel series, but a new anime adapting the Miyuki Shiba focused series will be coming our way soon as well.

This new spin-off series, The Honor Student at Magic High School, will be adapting the Miyuki focused manga series written by Yu Mori. Following the initial announcement for its adaptation following the end of The Irregular at Magic High School's second season, The Honor Student at Magic High School has debuted the first teaser confirming three of the main returning faces coming in the new anime. Check it out below from the series' official Twitter account:

The Honor Student at Magic High School has been confirmed for a release some time this year, and will featuring a returning trio of characters from the main series including Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba, Sora Amamiya as Honoka Mitsui, and Yuiko Tatsumi as Shizuku Kitayama. The production staff for the new series has been set as well as Hideki Tachibana (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? and Armed Girl's Machiavellism) will be directing the new anime for studio CONNECT.

What do you think of this first look at The Honor Student at Magic High School? Curious to see the Irregular at Magic High School franchise from a new perspective? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!