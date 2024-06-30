The Imaginary Drops New Trailer Ahead of Premiere

The Imaginary will be making its debut with Netflix in just a few more days, and Studio Ponoc's new movie has shared a new trailer ahead of its premiere! Studio Ponoc and Netflix are in the midst of a new deal to exclusively stream the studio's future film releases, and the first of these major drops is finally making its debut. Although it had its worldwide premiere earlier this Summer as part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, The Imaginary will be making its full debut in just a matter of days from now around the world with Netflix.

With The Imaginary making its debut with Netflix beginning on July 5th, and to celebrate they have released a new trailer for the upcoming movie premiere. The Imaginary adapts A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett's original novel of the same name, and introduces fans to a whole new world where imaginary friends come to life and exist in a space where their human friends have since forgotten them and moved on. You can check out the newest trailer for The Imaginary below.

What Is The Imaginary?

Adapting A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett's The Imaginary novel, The Imaginary will be streaming with Netflix beginning on July 5th. The film will be directed by Yoshiyuki Momose (who previously directed Studio Ponoc's first film, Mary and the Witch's Flower) with Yoshiaki Nishimura as producer. The main theme song for the upcoming film is titled "Nothing's Impossible" as performed by A Great Big World featuring Rachel Platten. The Japanese voice cast includes Kokoro Terada as Rudger, Rio Suzuki as Amanda, Sakura Ando as Lizzie, Riisa Naka as Emily, Takayuki Yamada as Jinzan, Atsuko Takahata as Downbeat Grandma, Issey Ogata as Mr. Bunting.

The English dub voice cast for the film includes the likes of Louie Rudge-Buchanan as Rudger, Evie Kiszel as Amanda, Hayley Atwell (who will also star in the upcoming Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft) as Lizzie, Sky Katz as Emily, Jeremy Swift as Mr Bunting, Kal Penn as Zinzan, LeVar Burton as The Old Dog, Jane Singer as Granny Downbeat, Ruby Barnhill as Aurora, Roger Craig Smith as Snowflake, Courtenay Taylor as Cruncher-of-Bones, and Miles Nibbe as John.

Netflix teases Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary as such, "Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger, a boy no one can see imagined by Amanda to share her thrilling make-believe adventures. But when Rudger, suddenly alone, arrives at The Town of Imaginaries, where forgotten Imaginaries live and find work, he faces a mysterious threat. Directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away), The Imaginary is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination."