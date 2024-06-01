Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Reveals Release Date

Lara Croft has been a fixture in the video game world for decades, but consoles and personal computers aren't the only places where the Tomb Raider has made an appearance. There have been three live-action films on the silver screen, two of which starred Angelina Jolie, with the most recent starring Alicia Vikander, but Netflix is looking to bring Lara to the small screen this year. Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft has revealed its release date, along with some surprising new details.

Hayley Atwell, who the pop culture fan community might best know as Agent Carter from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will voice Lara Croft's animated counterpart. She's set to be joined by Allen Maldonado playing the role of "Zip" and a returning name from the video game series in Earl Baylon who will return to the role of Jonah Maiava. Arriving on October 10th this fall, the series is set to join a stacked roster when it comes to Netflix's original animated line-up.

(Photo: Netflix)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft's Universe

Surprisingly, the new series will take place in the same universe as the recent trilogy of games, which includes Tomb Raider, Rise of The Tomb Raider, and Shadow of The Tomb Raider. Before it's release this fall, here's how Netflix describes the upcoming animated series, "The animated series TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT picks up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider video game Survivor trilogy (Tomb Raider; Rise of the Tomb Raider; Shadow of the Tomb Raider), and will chart the globetrotting heroine's next chapter as the iconic adventurer. More than 25 years after her first appearance, Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) continues to explore ancient mysteries and uncover lost truths across breathtaking and dangerous destinations."

The description continues, confirming that The Legend of Lara Croft takes place following the trilogy of games, "Following the events of the Survivor series, Lara Croft has abandoned her friends to embark on increasingly more perilous solo adventures. But she must return home when a dangerous and powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with an uncanny personal connection. Her daring pursuit will take her on an adventure around the world and to the depths of forgotten tombs, where she will be forced to confront her true self, and decide just what kind of hero she wants to become."

Want to stay up to date on the animated adventures of Lara Croft? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.