The Inspiration Behind Attack On Titan’s Giants Will Surprise You

If you are a fan of Attack on Titan, then it would not be stretch to ask if the franchise's monstrous Titans have given you nightmares. The bumbling, blood-thirsty creatures have been made famous by creator Hajime Isayama - but have you wondered about their origin? What exactly prompted the talented artist to create such horrendous behemoths like the Colossus and Armored Titan? Should you be wondering about the Titans' origins, then you can put your mind to rest. After all, Isayama himself has already revealed what first inspired the idea of Titans, and it will take you by surprise.

When Attack on Titan was at its peak once the first season of its anime debuted, Isayama went on record about the franchise's secrets. He appeared on Nihon TV's Zip! and shared untold details about his creative process and his most famous work. It was there that the beloved artist commented on how the Titans first came to him, so you can thank one inconspicuous drunk for giving Isayama the idea.

The artist said the thought came to him while he was working at an Internet cafe in Japan. During his shift, Isayama run into a very drunk customer, and the creator said he was struck by how impossible it was for him to communicate with the inebriate patron. Even thought the two men were human, Isayama continued thinking about the encounter and came to realize that the most terrifying animal in the world is none other than humans.

As for the larger premise of Attack on Titan, Isayama credits his rural upbringing for giving him plenty of brain fodder. The artist revealed that he grew up in a small Japanese village surrounded by mountains. Just like how Eren wishes to escape his home's walls, Isayama yearned to move out beyond his city's mountains.

So, really, it's probably for the best then that no Titans were out there waiting for Isayama once the artist did leave.

If you are not familiar with Attack On Titan, then you should know the popular anime is renowned for its intense action and gritty storylines. The anime follows a boy named Eren Yeager in an alternate world overrun by massive creatures known as Titans. These mindless beasts have all but wiped out humanity, and mankind is left to cower in fear behind massive walls. When their sanctum is infiltrated by a slew of Titans, Eren and his friends Armin and Mikasa join the military to help eradicate the blood-thirty monsters. But, as they grow older, they learn that the beasts are not what they appear as long-held government conspiracies make themselves known.

Attack On Titan Season 2 will debut in April 2017.

[H/T] Anime News Network