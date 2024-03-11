The New Gate Release Date Announced With New Poster

The New Gate is one of the major new Isekai anime franchises making their debut this Spring, and now it's finally set a release date for its premiere! Isekai anime are increasing in popularity and amount of releases each season, so that means each new anime needs to stand out all the more. While there are going to be quite a few new Isekai anime releases to check out this Spring, many of them will actually be franchises coming back for more episodes. But one new adaptation is already beginning to stand out as it gets closer to its premiere.

The New Gate is one of the promising Isekai anime franchises as it makes the jump from Shinogi Kazanami's original light novel series to anime adaptation, and it was previously confirmed for a Spring 2024 anime release. With a new update, The New Gate anime release date is now set for April 13th in Japan. It has yet to be announced where fans will be able to stream this new series outside of Japan as of the time of this writing, but you can check out a new poster for The New Gate below:

What Is The New Gate?

Directed by Tamaki Nakatsu for Yokohama Animation Lab and Cloud Hearts, The New Gate will be making its debut on April 13th as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Hiroki Uchiha will be handling the scripts, Itsuki Takemoto will be designing the characters, and Tatsuhiko Saiki, Yuya Mori, Misaki Tsuchida, and Tsugumi Tanaka will be composing the music. Headlining the cast are likes of Kensho Ono as Shin, Asami Seto as Schnee Raizar, Kaede Hondo as Tiera Lucent, Mika Okasaki as Yuzuha, Shunya Hiruma as Wilhelm Avis, Akiho Suzumoto as Millie, Kaori Ishihara as Rashia Luzel, Lynn as Rionne Strail Bayreuth, and Yuki Hoshi as Kagerou.

One Peace Books has licensed The New Gate's manga for an English release, and they tease the series as such, "THE NEW GATE―an online game transformed into a life-and-death struggle for its players. Thanks to the valiant efforts of Shin, the most powerful of them all, an end to the game and freedom for everyone seemed within reach. But just moments after Shin defeats the game's final boss, he finds himself bathed in an unknown light and transported some 500 years into the future of the in-game world. Thrown from a simple game gone wrong into a strange new land, one young swordsman of unrivalled strength is about to embark on a legendary journey!"

