Kingdom Hypes Its Best Story Yet With Brand New Promo

The legendary historical manga set in the Warring States period of China is finally returning for its 6th season, and it has finally zoned in on the release date as well as unveiling a new key visual that drums up the fires of anticipation for the story’s longest and best arc yet. Kingdom is definitely going to be one of the anime that should be on everyone’s radar in this exciting autumn lineup, and if the best moments are adapted well, there is a very high chance Season 6 could end up becoming the series’ best installment thus far.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Kingdom anime has unveiled a new key visual for its sixth season. The illustration depicts Shin, Mouten, and Ouhen, the three youngsters who will bloom in this war, and in the back, Great General Ousen, the man who will lead the invasion and display his tactical brilliance. Furthermore, Season 6 has finally been confirmed to premiere on October 4, 2025, and fans can catch the weekly episodes on Crunchyroll. Finally, the Western Zhao Invasion Arc is about to commence in the manga, and anyone who has read the source material understands the level of hype and excitement this arc had.

Kingdom‘s Upcoming Arc Is Next Level

During the Warring States period, war orphans from Qin, Shin, and Hyou aspire to become the “Greatest Generals Under Heaven.” One day, Hyou is taken to the palace and returns severely injured, revealing that he acted as a body double for King Ei Sei amidst a power struggle. Directed to a nearby village, Shin encounters Ei Sei and Ka Ryo Ten. Although he is furious, Shin helps Ei Sei reclaim his throne in exchange for joining the army, something impossible for a slave like him. After their victory, Shin embarks on his journey as a soldier for Qin, intending to unite the central plains and put an end to the ongoing wars.

Season 6 will cover the Western Zhao Invasion Arc, which is the longest arc in the series in the series. With 147 chapters and 13 volumes, the arc sees the state of Qin launch an attack on Zhao by pretending to target one location but instead pushing deeper to capture the impregnable fortress of Gyou. The exciting arc sees Shin, Ouhon, Mouten, and many of Qin’s top generals facing the harshest battle yet, with the threat of enemies, and worse, supplies, threatening their existence. It is the most pivotal arc in the series and one that breaks the stalemate of years of warfare, and also a defining moment of the beloved protagonist, Shin, and the Hi Shin Unit.

While the Western Zhao Invasion Arc isn’t as fast-paced or consistent as the Coalition War Arc, it easily makes up for it with sensational emotional beats and twists like no other. Many characters finally bloom and fulfil their potential, and arguably the best fight in the series is in this arc.