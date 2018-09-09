‘The Predator’ Gets Official Anime Makeover

The Predator is soon set to open in the United States and Japan, and the promotional material for the Japanese release of the film has given the famous titular hunter a cool anime makeover.

In a cross promotional effort with the Baki anime series, the two series’ supremely strong fighters are being set against one another in an effort to figure out which one of them is the strongest being.

The special promotion for The Predator and the anime based on Keisuke Itagaki’s Baki the Grappler, will have fans in Japan vote for which of the two characters is strongest by retweeting tweets, and those that vote can be entered to win specially autographed Baki scripts and manga, masks, T-shirts, and other cool merchandise.

Although this cross promotion seems to come out of nowhere, fighting a Predator alien would make a lot of sense for a series like Baki. Although he’s a high schooler, Baki has since proven himself the strongest human being alive for going against the likes of ancient cavemen, giant praying mantises, and a line of escaped Death Row inmates who come after him specifically (which is the arc adapted into the new anime series on Netflix).

So not only does The Predator get a cool anime spin, it makes a ton of sense to crossover with a fighter would immediately challenge the hunter upon seeing him. Baki the Grappler is filled to the brim with wildly imaginative, absurd fights and characters.

If you’re curious about Grappler Baki: In Search of Our Strongest Hero, the series is premiering a new anime adaptation this Fall on Netflix (though it is currently live in other regions). Netflix describes Baki as such:

“The protagonist, Baki Hanma, trains with an intense focus to become strong enough to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the strongest fighter in the world. Five of the world’s most violent and brutal death row inmates are gathering to face Baki. Their objective is to taste defeat — their unmatched strength and skill have led them to grow bored of life itself, and they now seek out Baki in the hopes that he can overwhelm and utterly crush them. In this crisis, other underground martial art warriors gather to fight by Baki’s side: Kaoru Hanayama, Gouki Shibukawa, Retsu Kaioh, and Doppo Orochi. An epic showdown between violent death row inmates and Baki and his friends begins!”

Directed by Shane Black, The Predator is set to hit theaters on September 14. The film stars Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Alfie Allen, Thomas Jane, Augusto Aguilera, Yvonne Strahovski, and Jake Busey.