‘The Promised Neverland’ Anime Reveals Character Designs

The Promised Neverland is one of the most popular manga to hit with fans in the last few years, so the fact that an anime series is coming soon is definitely an exciting prospect.

The anime series may not premiere until next January, but perhaps the reveal of character designs for the anime versions of Emma, Norman, and Ray will tie fans over until then.

The Promised Neverland Anime Character Designs for Emma, Norman and Ray. pic.twitter.com/BLlXGzxANH — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) May 25, 2018

While the anime has yet to confirm its staff outside of its studio CloverWorks, there is currently a rumored staff list. But unfortunately there is no confirmation that Masayoshi Tanaka contributed to the designs of Emma, Norman, and Ray as of yet:

Producer: Yuichi Fukushima

Director: Kyohei Ishiguro (Your Lie in April)/Yoshitoshi Shinomiya (Your Name Flashback Scene Unit Dir.)

Character Design: Masayoshi Tanaka (Darling in the Franxx)

Animation Production: CloverWorks (Darling in the Franxx, Persona 5 the Animation)

Although there is no confirmed staff list as of yet, the fact there is an anime series coming to screens next January should be good news to many fans. Over its short time, it’s become what many fans argue is a new pillar of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump

If you are not familiar with The Promised Neverland, then you should know the manga is a very popular one in Japan. Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, Shueisha has prioritizedThe Promised Neverland since its August 2016 debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. The title shipped its eighth volume as of this year, and it has sold more than 4.2 million copies in-print since it was first published.

The series is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

The editor behind the manga recently revealed that the series has reached a major shift, stating that “the manga entered a new arc, and the serialization and story reached its turnaround point. From now on, as the story races at full speed to the end, I would be happy if you continue to watch over these kids as they learn the truth of the world and meet their destinies.”