‘The Promised Neverland’ Anime Releases First Footage

The Promised Neverland has become one of Weekly Shonen Jump’s biggest titles, and fans will soon see it take over TV. Next year, the dark series will get an anime, and fans just got a first-look at the title.

So, if you are ready to see Emma and the gang embark on their great escape, then your time has come.

As you can see below, a short clip of The Promised Neverland has gone live online. The commercial spot showcases actual animation from the anime, and it shows off some familiar faces.

“The Promised Neverland” anime CM2. Its broadcast will premiere January 2019 on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block (CloverWorks) //t.co/4d77oB5jNJ pic.twitter.com/vz510mHA69 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) November 15, 2018

Of course, Emma is easy spot given her protagonist status. The orange-haired heroine is seen exploring the edge of a woods in this reel, and she is joined by other characters such as Norman and Ray.

While this promo doesn’t show much, it does give fans an idea of how the show will look. The Promised Neverland is known for its almost whimsical artwork as its carefree colors clashes with the story’s dark themes. It seems the anime will do its best to have that sort of contrast, and that bodes well for fans of the series.

If you are wanting to check out this anime, it will go live at the beginning of next year. The Promised Neverland is slated for a January 2019 debut, and it will be streamed in Japan via Amazon Prime Video. At this time, there is no word on how the show will stream internationally, but fans can expect those details to go live in the coming weeks.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

So, will you be watching this series next year?