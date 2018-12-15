‘The Promised Neverland’ Teases Opening Theme in New Promo

The Promised Neverland‘s big anime adaptation is a little under a month away from its big premiere in Japan, and the series has been revealing more new footage with a series of quick promos.

The latest promo for the series reveals the most new footage yet along with more of a tease of the series’ opening theme performed by UVERworld.

The opening theme of the series, UVERworld’s “Touch off” was teased in a previous TV spot as well, but this latest promo gives us a fuller taste of the opening. Along with this, there is a disturbing bit of new footage as the faces of Norman and Emma contort and fill with anguish over their situation. Luckily, there is not too much here that gives away why the kids are acting this way but fans will find out soon enough when the series officially airs.

Premiering January 10 in Japan on Fuji TV’s Noitamina block and on Amazon Prime Video, Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music.

The confirmed voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella (‘Mama’), Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Connie.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”