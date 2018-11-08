‘The Promised Neverland’ Anime Shares First Teaser

Are you ready to get your first-look at The Promised Neverland? Next year, the fan-favorite series will make its TV debut once its anime goes live, and the very first teaser for The Promised Neverland has gone public.

And, yes — it is as creepy as fans had hoped for.

As you can see below, The Promised Neverland teaser begins easily enough. It gives audiences a taste of how the characters will sound as each lead is heard reciting lines. All of the protagonists are detailed with their character designs, but things take a turn right before the teaser ends. A distorted montage interrupts the reel, and it all ends with the series’ heroine letting out a blood-curdling scream.

According to reports, The Promised Neverland is set to debut in January 2019, and it will air on Fuji TV.

According to reports, The Promised Neverland is set to debut in January 2019, and it will air on Fuji TV. Season one is expected to cover the entirety of the ‘Escape’ arc, and Mamoru Kanobe will direct the anime. Toshiya Ohno has been tapped for series composition while Kazuaki Shimada does character designs. When it comes to music, Takahiro Obata will be in charge of scoring tracks.

When it comes to casting, The Promised Neverland did reveal who will play the show’s main characters. Emma will be voiced by Sumire Morohoshi while Mariya Ise plays Ray. Norman will be voiced by Maaya Uchida.

If you are not familiar with The Promised Neverland, you should know the manga is a popular one. Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, Shueisha has prioritizedThe Promised Neverland since its August 2016 debut in Weekly Shonen Jump. The title shipped its eighth volume as of this year, and it has sold more than 4.2 million copies in-print since it was first published.

The series is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”