The Promised Neverland to Take Short Break

The Promised Neverland began its final arc earlier this year, and it recently began the climax of this final arc this Summer. This meant that each new chapter of the series has been more enthralling than the last as each one means the series is closer and closer to its end. This is especially true with the latest few chapters as the battle with the demon queen has reached its end, and now their will be a new status quo reached between both the humans and the demons. But it’s going to be a bit of a wait before the next chapter.

The latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has confirmed that The Promised Neverland will be going on a short one-week break before the next chapter is released. Meaning that Chapter 160 of the manga will now be releasing on December 8th rather than on December 1st.

If you haven’t been keeping up with the manga, this delay means you’ll have an extra week before to catch all the way up to where the series is currently. New chapters of the series are releasing as part of Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump offerings on a weekly basis, and a paid subscription of $1.99 a month gets you access to every chapter in the series released thus far.

Chapter 160 will see the battle pick up once more not with the demons, but with the human side of the conflict. While most of the attention has been paid to the threat of the demon queen, there’s still a human faction that’s all to keen to keep up their deal with the demons. But this also throws a wrench into Emma’s plans of forging a new deal.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. If you wanted to check out the anime series, you can currently find it streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, HIDIVE, and Hulu. The Promised Neverland‘s manga is licensed by VIZ Media and the anime is licensed by Aniplex of America for an English language release. The series is described as such:

“Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”