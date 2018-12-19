‘The Promised Neverland’ Officially Announces First Comedy Spin-Off

Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s The Promised Neverland is one of the hottest manga currently running in Weekly Shonen Jump, and it’s about to have an even bigger 2019 than 2018 with a new anime and spin-off.

Announced on the official Shonen Jump website, the series will be releasing a special comedy focused spin-off on January 11.

As translated by Anime News Network, The Promised Neverland will be releasing a comedy focused spin-off titled Oyakusoku no Neverland helmed by Shuhei Miyazaki. The new comedy manga will be releasing on the Shonen Jump+ app on January 11 in Japan, and fans can see how the manga will feature chibi versions of the main characters. Though there is currently no information as to how long each chapter of the new manga will be, or how long it will be running, it surely will be a fun side addition to the original series.

This new release coincides perfectly with the upcoming anime adaptation of the series too. Premiering January 10 in Japan on Fuji TV’s Noitamina block and on Amazon Prime Video, Mamoru Kanobe will be directing The Promised Neverland anime for CloverWorks, and Toshiya Ohno will be handling the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada will be the character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata will compose the music.

The confirmed voice cast for the series includes Sumire Morohoshi as Emma, Mariya Ise as Ray, and Maaya Uchida as Norman, Yuko Kaida as Isabella (‘Mama’), Shinei Ueki as Don, Lynn as Gilda, Nao Fujita as Krone, Hiyori Kono as Phil, Hinno Mari as Thomas, Shizuka Ishigami as Nut, Yuko Mori as Lannion, Ai Kayano as Anna, and Ozawa Aki as Connie.

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

