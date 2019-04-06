‘The Promised Neverland’ Reveals English Dub Trailer

The Promised Neverland was the biggest hit of the Winter 2019 anime season, and soon the series will be making its debut on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. This also means that the series will be getting a much requested English dub, and now Aniplex of America have revealed what this new English dub will sound like when it premieres not too long from now.

You can view the trailer in the video above, and gear up for the premiere of The Promised Neverland‘s big premiere April 13th on Toonami. The series will most likely find a big audience with Toonami fans.

Licensed by Aniplex of America, The Promised Neverland is now streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and HIDIVE if you want to seek out the original Japanese language release of the series. Mamoru Kanobe directs the anime for CloverWorks, Toshiya Ohno handles the series composition, Kazuaki Shimada serves as character designer for the series, and Takahiro Obata composes the music. Aniplex of America have revealed the English cast for the series as well and they include the following:

Erica Mendez as Emma

Jeannie Tirado as Norman

Laura Stahl as Ray

Laura Post as Isabella

Rebeka Thomas as Krone

Cedric Williams as Don

Ryan Bartley as Gilda

Amber Connor as Phil

Michelle Ruff as Nat

Brianna Knickerbocker as Anna

Cristina Vee as Thomas

Dana Hayes as Lannion

Jackie Lastra as Conny

Originally created by Kaiu Shirai with illustrations provided by Posuka Demizu, The Promised Neverland joined Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2016. It’s been a key series ever since its debut, leading to selling over 4.2 million copies in such a short time. A second season is now in the works.

The Promised Neverland is licensed by VIZ Media for an English language release and is described as such, “Emma, Norman and Ray are the brightest kids at the Grace Field House orphanage. And under the care of the woman they refer to as “Mom,” all the kids have enjoyed a comfortable life. Good food, clean clothes and the perfect environment to learn—what more could an orphan ask for? One day, though, Emma and Norman uncover the dark truth of the outside world they are forbidden from seeing.”

