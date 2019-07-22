The Rising of Shield Hero’s Filo Comes to Life With this Adorable Cosplay

The Rising of the Shield Hero was the first major success of 2019, and it became a major point of conversation through both the Winter and Spring 2019 anime seasons. Although the series’ first run is now over, fans are hoping that the series will come back eventually for a second outing. A second season is nowhere near confirmed as of this writing, but that’s not stopping fans from fully supporting the series through adorable cosplay.

One of the series’ major fan favorites was Filo, the transforming Filolial that joined Naofumi’s party after Raphtalia. Her tiny angelic look was a huge hit with fans, and now one cosplay artist has brought that look to the real world with an impressive cosplay. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by poteto 🥔 (@poteto_cos) on Jul 6, 2019 at 9:48am PDT

Cosplay Artist @poteto_cos (who you can find on Instagram here) shared the above photo of her Filo cosplay, and it’s been a huge success with fans so far. It captures Filo’s winged look in her human form, and gives yet another demonstration of why fans came to love Filo over the course of the anime series’ first season. Filo packed just as much power in this human form, and now it’s just a matter of waiting for one artist out there to attempt her full Filolial bird look next. Until then, fans are definitely loving this look!

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”