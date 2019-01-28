‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Reveals Episode Order

The anime adaptation for Aneko Yusagi’s The Rising of the Shield Hero has premiered to a pretty divisive response as many of the elements in its premiere episode have turned some fans away. But how many episodes will the series run for?

With the announcement of the Blu-ray/DVD releases in Japan, the number of episodes for the series have confirmed. The series is currently slated to run for 25 episodes.

The series will have four volumes of the Blu-ray and DVD released in Japan this April, and they confirm that the series will have 25 episodes in total across the releases. Slated to release on April 24, May 24, June 26, and July 24, the anime will have a two-cour run to take the series to Spring and Summer.

The Rising of the Shield Hero has been advertised as one of the biggest anime debuts of the Winter 2019 series, and the anime fan community has been torn over its debut episode. Featuring many divisive elements within its premiere, the series has sparked a major controversy as now fans do not know at this point at whether or not they will continue watching the series from now on.

With the series now confirmed for 25 episodes, there will certainly be enough episodes throughout the duration of its run (whether or not it continues beyond its first season) for fans and detractors of the series to make a well-balanced decision when the two cours have wrapped.

Crunchyroll is streaming The Rising of the Shield Hero in both the Japanese and English dub as it airs in Japan. Funimation will be offering the English dub at a later dub. They describes the series as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”