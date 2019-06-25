Exclusive The Rising of the Shield Hero Clip Teases Explosive Finale

The Rising of the Shield Hero has been a huge part of the 2019 anime season, and now we’ve reached the final episode of its scheduled 25 episode run. There is currently no word on whether or not the series will continue with a second season at a later date, but it’s definitely one of the most requested continuations especially now that the series has opened up its world with a major climactic twist.

After revealing that Naofumi and the other heroes will be doing battle against other strong heroes trying to save their own alternate world, it’s going to be a tough road ahead. This exclusive clip from the final episode teases Naofumi’s rematch with Glass, and she’s just as strong as she was before. But this time, Naofumi’s stronger too. Check it out in the video above!

Premiering on Crunchyroll and VRV Wednesday, June 26th at 7:30 AM PST, The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 25 is titled “The Rising of the Shield Hero” and the synopsis for it reads as such, “It turns out that Glass, like L’arc, is also a hero from other world. Naofumi barely fights off their combo attacks and then corners Glass in a one-on-one battle, but is then faced with an all-important question: does he truly wish to protect this world?”

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”