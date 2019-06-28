The Rising of the Shield Hero Celebrates Finale With New Artwork

The Rising of the Shield Hero will most likely go down as one of the standout anime releases of the year, and it’s certainly the anime that’s been the most talked about during the Winter and Spring 2019 anime seasons. It had a strong 25 episode run for the first season, and fans and the cast behind the series have been celebrating it ever since it came to an end earlier this week.
The official Twitter account for The Rising of the Shield Hero shared some gorgeous artworks celebrating the finale of the first season of the series by Seira Minami, illustrator for the original light novel series, and Masahiro Suwa, character designer and chief animation director for the anime. Check them out below!
TVアニメ『盾の勇者の成り上がり』全25話、すべての地域で📺放送が終了‼
放送終了を記念して、原作イラストの弥南せいらさんのイラスト🎨を公開です✨✨✨
尚文たちの旅は、まだまだ続きます。ぜひ、原作小説、コミカライズで尚文たちを応援してください📕📖#shieldhero #盾の勇者の成り上がり pic.twitter.com/D1Yf1nZQds— TVアニメ『盾の勇者の成り上がり』 (@shieldheroanime) June 26, 2019
そして、キャラクターデザイン・総作画監督の諏訪真弘さんのイラスト🎨を公開‼‼
2クール、応援いただき、ありがとうございました🛡🗡🐥
BD＆DVD BOXは、現在、第3巻まで発売中📀第4巻は7月24日発売です。BD＆DVD BOXでも尚文たちをお楽しみください‼#shieldhero #盾の勇者の成り上がり pic.twitter.com/jxeStcTpj1— TVアニメ『盾の勇者の成り上がり』 (@shieldheroanime) June 26, 2019
The studio behind the series, Kinema Citrus, also celebrated the finale by showing a look at some behind-the-scenes work that went into making the final episodes happen. Check them out:
『盾の勇者の成り上がり』第２５話最終回が放送されました。— キネマシトラス公式 (@KinemacINFO) June 26, 2019
キネマシトラスでは初の2クール作品、とても長い道のりでしたが
各セクションのスタッフ・関係者各位のご尽力で走り切る事ができました！
制作に関わって頂いた皆様、本当にありがとうございました！！
#shieldhero #盾の勇者の成り上がり pic.twitter.com/hdYUI6aSND
またご覧頂いた視聴者の皆様、最後までお付き合い頂きありがとうございました！
原作小説や各種メディアにて勇者たちの物語は続いていきます。そちらも是非お楽しみください。
#shieldhero #盾の勇者の成り上がり pic.twitter.com/tL6rhIQzU1— キネマシトラス公式 (@KinemacINFO) June 26, 2019
The Rising of the Shield Hero may be done for now, but fans are hoping the series makes a return for a second season next year. While there are no details about a potential second season of the series just yet, it might not be too long considering the massive popularity and growth of the series over the past year. But time will tell for sure.
Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:
“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”