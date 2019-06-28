The Rising of the Shield Hero Celebrates Finale With New Artwork

The Rising of the Shield Hero will most likely go down as one of the standout anime releases of the year, and it’s certainly the anime that’s been the most talked about during the Winter and Spring 2019 anime seasons. It had a strong 25 episode run for the first season, and fans and the cast behind the series have been celebrating it ever since it came to an end earlier this week.

The official Twitter account for The Rising of the Shield Hero shared some gorgeous artworks celebrating the finale of the first season of the series by Seira Minami, illustrator for the original light novel series, and Masahiro Suwa, character designer and chief animation director for the anime. Check them out below!

The studio behind the series, Kinema Citrus, also celebrated the finale by showing a look at some behind-the-scenes work that went into making the final episodes happen. Check them out:

The Rising of the Shield Hero may be done for now, but fans are hoping the series makes a return for a second season next year. While there are no details about a potential second season of the series just yet, it might not be too long considering the massive popularity and growth of the series over the past year. But time will tell for sure.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”