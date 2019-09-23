The Rising of the Shield Hero Game Reveals Release Date

The Rising of the Shield Hero was one of the most popular new anime franchises of the year, and support for the series has resulted in a huge new boom of content from the fan-favorite series. Not only has the franchise announced it’s getting a new live-action stage play, a food based manga spin-off, but Crunchyroll has confirmed that the anime will be returning for two new seasons too! But that’s not all as The Rising of the Shield Hero will be getting its first game very soon.

The official Twitter account for the new game, The Rising of the Shield Hero: Relive the Animation, has revealed that Kadokawa will be launching the new title on September 24th on PC via Steam in Japan. The release outside of Japan will feature English language support, and will be launching on iOS and Android devices at a later date.

Crafted in RPG Maker MV, this will be a 2D role playing game featuring over 700 visuals from the first season of the anime series and will be a retelling of the series thus far. With the anime returning with two new seasons sometime in the future, this might be a great way for fans to get up to speed before their premiere. But if you wanted to check out the anime itself, you can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s first season streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV in both its original Japanese language release and with an English dub.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. The series is described as such, “Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”