Special ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ Bag Lets Fans Don a Shield of Their Own

The Rising of the Shield Hero is kicking off its second cour of episodes, and fans have been drawn to each new episode as Naofumi is getting into his most intense adventures yet. As the series is getting even more popular, fans have been waiting to see what kind of merchandise would be launching so they can show their support in different ways.

Soon, fans will be able to don a shield themselves and become a casual Shield Hero. Launching in Japan later this July, merchandiser COSPA revealed a special The Rising of the Shield Hero bag inspired by Naofumi’s shield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This special Shield Hero bag does not come with the same fortitude as Naofumi’s shield has, but has a strap that allows fans to either wear in on their back or insert their hand into a belt on the back to hold in much like Naofumi does. COSPA is currently accepting pre-orders for this new bag, and will run interested fans 6,969 yen (about $63 USD). You can find out more information at the link here. If you’re wondering what else is on the horizon for The Rising of the Shield Hero, there’s actually a Naofumi Nendoroid launching later this year as well.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!