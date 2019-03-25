Fans Can’t Wait to See More of ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’s New Villain

The Rising of the Shield Hero is nearing the end of its first cour of 12 episodes, and that means things are ramping up as the series sets up Naofumi and his party for their next arc of adventures. The latest episode brought about a mysterious new enemy to usher in this next arc, and fans just cannot wait to see more of what this new foe will bring.

Unlike the traditional monsters Naofumi has faced in the waves so far, the latest episode saw the debut of a mysterious woman named Glass. She was powerful enough to kill a tough enemy in one hit, and has already challenged Naofumi to a fight.

Without giving too much away about from what’s to come, Glass is as unique of a villain as her appearance suggests. She’ll be shifting the series in a new direction as Naofumi tries to find out more about this new world he’s trapped in. Suffice to say, there’s a reason why fans are so excited to see more.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Glass’ debut in the anime, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

“She Will Love You to Death”

“Raphtalia Who!”

Can’t wait to see the cosplay of Glass FROM shield Hero ??

Raphtalia who! pic.twitter.com/IYOHQztrXQ — New Year New Main (@901Slaine) March 22, 2019

“What a Bone Chilling Entrance”

Glass is here at last. What a bone chilling entrance she made. Man, the EP itself was so good. #shieldhero pic.twitter.com/brjDIohI4R — FoolishVirt (@FoolishVirtual) March 21, 2019

“Really Interesting Character”

When did Filo learn double team? Iron Maiden was insane, this Glass girl looks like shes going to be a really interesting character, Naofumi showing all the other heroes up, raphtalia ???



Shield Hero was INCREDIBLE!!!! — 414Anime (@414Anime_) March 20, 2019

“Glass is Such a Badass”

Shield Hero’s new skill “Iron Maidan” looked so cool and also saving the other 3 hero’s. Filo (@briannanoellek) had some moves of her own too like Flash Step aka moving at lightning Speed ?



Also congrats to @TheMorganBerry on voicing Glass. Glass is such a badass character ?. pic.twitter.com/iHu6rgfX5q — Tom Carroll (@TomCarroll4639) March 20, 2019

“Glass’ Entrance Was a Sight”

Today’s Shield Hero was an incredible display! Had me on the edge of my seat seeing this 3rd wave finally animated. Music was so on point and the battle was really intense with Naofumi summoning the Rage Shield. Glass entrance was a sight too ??? #shieldhero pic.twitter.com/xcbWdP6VFB — Chandler Ingram (@Chandler_Ingram) March 20, 2019

“Biggest Reason the Show Will Need a Season 2”

Glass is the biggest reason this show will need a season 2. And L’Arc. And honestly everything about the secret place we can’t talk about yet — Im not a cat (@PeytonSchmidt2) March 20, 2019

Just How Strong is She?

The fact that she single handedly one shot something that required a curse series weapon to take down shows how strong she is already i wanna say more due to reading the manga but im gonna wait since the next ep is going to be great lol — Saito Ikari (@SeekerKusanagi) March 20, 2019

Finally, Some Good Food

Finally a good antagonist. I just wished there was more of her. — Nathaniel The Otaku (@NathanielKaras1) March 20, 2019

“Next Week is the Real Fight”