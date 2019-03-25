Anime

Fans Can’t Wait to See More of ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’s New Villain

The Rising of the Shield Hero is nearing the end of its first cour of 12 episodes, and that means things are ramping up as the series sets up Naofumi and his party for their next arc of adventures. The latest episode brought about a mysterious new enemy to usher in this next arc, and fans just cannot wait to see more of what this new foe will bring.

Unlike the traditional monsters Naofumi has faced in the waves so far, the latest episode saw the debut of a mysterious woman named Glass. She was powerful enough to kill a tough enemy in one hit, and has already challenged Naofumi to a fight.

Without giving too much away about from what’s to come, Glass is as unique of a villain as her appearance suggests. She’ll be shifting the series in a new direction as Naofumi tries to find out more about this new world he’s trapped in. Suffice to say, there’s a reason why fans are so excited to see more.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Glass’ debut in the anime, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. You can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”

