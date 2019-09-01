The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 Releases First Poster

The Rising of the Shield Hero was one of the most popular anime debuts this year, and fans have been clamoring for news about a potential second season ever since the first season came to an end just a couple of months ago. But thankfully that arduous wait is over as The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s team announced during its panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2019 that the series would not only be returning for a second season, but a third as well.

Although there currently is now concrete information about when the second season will actually release, fans can currently enjoy the first teaser poster for the new episodes showcasing a brand new, living region that Naofumi and his party will have to explore and learn about. Check it out below!

Crunchyroll did share a little tease about what Naofumi and the others will be up to with the second season, “As Naofumi, Raphtalia and Filo are getting new companions, they’re also encountering a new enemy. Learn more about the huge turtle carrying a town on its back, and how the Shield Hero and his team will be fighting along their journey.”

The second season will be picking up from a pretty notable cliffhanger for the series. Now that Naofumi is being touted as a proper hero, he’s going out into the world in order to defend the other defenseless regions from the threat of the waves. But after finding out that the waves are the weapons of heroes from another world, things are only going to get much tougher from here on out. But with a new addition to his party at the tail end of the first season, Naofumi is in good standings going into these mysterious new adventures.

Originally conceived as a series of light novels written by Aneko Yusagi in 2013, The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s anime adaptation is produced by Kinema Citrus and directed by Takao Abo. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find The Rising of the Shield Hero‘s first season streaming on Crunchyroll and VRV in both its original Japanese language release and with an English dub. The series is described as such:

“Iwatani Naofumi, a run-of-the-mill otaku, finds a book in the library that summons him to another world. He is tasked with joining the sword, spear, and bow as one of the Four Cardinal Heroes and fighting the Waves of Catastrophe as the Shield Hero. Excited by the prospect of a grand adventure, Naofumi sets off with his party. However, merely a few days later, he is betrayed and loses all his money, dignity, and respect. Unable to trust anyone anymore, he employs a slave named Raphtalia and takes on the Waves and the world. But will he really find a way to overturn this desperate situation?”