The Rising of the Shield Hero Creator Reacts to the Anime's Success

The Rising of the Shield Hero's anime has successfully released two seasons and has a third on the way, and the creator behind it all is sharing their reaction to the anime's success with fans around the world. When the first season of the light novel turned anime adaptation made its premiere a few years ago, it was an immediate hit with fans that there was no real surprise to find out that the anime would be returning for two more seasons in the future. With the second season of the series ending its run this year, the series creator has been happy to see it all unfold for Naofumi and his party.

The Rising of the Shield Hero's anime really became a hit with fans as they loved watching the first season of the series. Naofumi Iwatani grew over the course of his first season adventures and really picked things up even further when his party continued to grow in size and level. Speaking with Otaku USA Magazine about the anime's success, series creator Aneko Yusagi revealed they have been moved not only by the response to the series but to getting to see Naofumi's growth play out on screen.

(Photo: Kadokawa)

When asked about what stood out about the anime adaptation overall, The Rising of the Shield Hero series creator Aneko Yusagi responded with, "Oh . . . frankly, I was moved to see Naofumi and his companions moving." When asked about what parts of writing the series they liked the most, Yusagi explained, "I really have fun when I finally reveal scenes that I've been stealthily foreshadowing. It's fun to see how stealthily I can foreshadow things without anyone realizing what's going to happen."

The artist behind the manga adaptation, Aiya Kyu, has also been excited by the anime's success as well noting, "I'm really surprised. A lot of people are sympathetic to what Naofumi goes through in the story. Its success all lies in the appeal of the story and the worldview of the novel. A good work of art crosses borders. I didn't think I'd ever be involved in something like that." Now that the series is getting ready for the third season, now fans can rest easy there's more on the way.

via Otaku USA