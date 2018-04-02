‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Just Resurrected [SPOILER]

The Seven Deadly Sins knows how to get a rise out of its fans. With season two airing in Japan, audiences have been eager to see how the Seven Sins deal with the arrival of the Ten Commandments. These days, Galand is making it hard for the group, but the guy’s partner does help out Ban in a roundabout way. You know, since Melascula just revived someone from the man’s past and all.

So — obviously — spoilers below!

Recently, The Seven Deadly Sins released its 12th episode of season two in Japan, and the update caught up with Ban and Jericho. The pair were having trouble against Galand and Melascula, but things only got worse when the latter started reviving people to fight the duo. The zombies were easy enough to dispatch, but one nearly got the jump on Jericho. And, as it turns out, that newcomer was none other than Elaine.

Yes, that Elaine… The one who stole Ban’s heart and became the eccentric man’s lover.

Thanks to Melascula, her use of Hell Gate helped revive Elaine since the fairy died with regrets concerning Ban. Her resurrection is the goal Ban has worked towards since she passed, and the pair did reunite in The Seven Deadly Sins shortly after Elaine was brought back. The two embraced in a couple steamy kisses, but fans know things are not what they seem where Elaine is concerned.

After being revived, the girl revealed her insane jealousy over Ban. Elaine attacked her fairy friends since she saw them converse with Ban awhile back, and she changes her white outfit to a pitch black one. Dressed darkly, Elaine summons Oslo to take her to Ban, and the mind-controlled fairy sets off on her jealous journey to reunite with her lover.

So far, there is no word on how Elaine’s comeback will alter the anime, but manga readers already have an idea. After being knocked to her senses, Elaine regains control of her revived self, but her autonomy comes at a price. The fairy is crippled by pain thanks to Melascula’s curse, prompting Ban and Jericho to retreat to help her. It is there the duo runs into the seventh Sin, Escanor, and the newbie shows Galand what true power really looks like.

Did you see this resurrection coming? Did you want Elaine and Ban to be reunited?